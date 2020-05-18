Ellis, Keith
1964 - 2020
Keith Ellis, age 56. Sunrise March 2, 1964 and Sunset May 14, 2020. Private services Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Please wear a mask to services. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the ELLIS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
1964 - 2020
Keith Ellis, age 56. Sunrise March 2, 1964 and Sunset May 14, 2020. Private services Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Please wear a mask to services. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the ELLIS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 18 to May 21, 2020.