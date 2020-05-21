Keith Ellis
Keith D. Ellis, age 56, was born March 2, 1964 in Murfreesboro, TN to his proud parents, Bobby R. and Barbara D. Ellis. Keith departed his life on May 14, 2020 at his residence. He graduated from Marion-Franklin High school and completed the Electrical apprentice program through the Southeast Career Center. He continued his electrical training while working in the electrical trade for most of his career. In recent years up to his passing Keith was working for I.B.A Support Services, Inc. as a Home Care aide for his long-time friend, which he enjoyed very much. Keith D. Ellis is preceded in death by his cherished mother Barbara D. Ellis, grandmothers Anna Mary Minter and Addie D. Puckett along with several other relatives and friends. Keith leaves to cherish his memory: loving wife of over 32 years, Terri (Thornton) Ellis; beloved son, Desmond Keith Ellis; grandson, Desmond Keith Ellis Jr.; proclaimed daughter and grandson's mother, Cimeone Starling; loving father, Bobby R. Ellis; brothers, Christopher Ellis, Marvin Ellis, Rodney T. Ellis; step-brothers, Ray Howell and Shawn Fairfax; mother-in-law, Dovie Thornton; sister-in-law, Lisa Billingsley (Ronnie); brother-in-law, Dexter Thornton; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. Special relatives and friends, Maya, Antoine, Purity, Fred, Bubba, Troy, Tony, Bo Peep, Little Tom, Chris, Keith, Shaun and a host of other close friends and family. Private services Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at The MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, 11:30AM Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

