Keith Ellis
1964 - 2020
Keith D. Ellis, age 56, was born March 2, 1964 in Murfreesboro, TN to his proud parents, Bobby R. and Barbara D. Ellis. Keith departed his life on May 14, 2020 at his residence. He graduated from Marion-Franklin High school and completed the Electrical apprentice program through the Southeast Career Center. He continued his electrical training while working in the electrical trade for most of his career. In recent years up to his passing Keith was working for I.B.A Support Services, Inc. as a Home Care aide for his long-time friend, which he enjoyed very much. Keith D. Ellis is preceded in death by his cherished mother Barbara D. Ellis, grandmothers Anna Mary Minter and Addie D. Puckett along with several other relatives and friends. Keith leaves to cherish his memory: loving wife of over 32 years, Terri (Thornton) Ellis; beloved son, Desmond Keith Ellis; grandson, Desmond Keith Ellis Jr.; proclaimed daughter and grandson's mother, Cimeone Starling; loving father, Bobby R. Ellis; brothers, Christopher Ellis, Marvin Ellis, Rodney T. Ellis; step-brothers, Ray Howell and Shawn Fairfax; mother-in-law, Dovie Thornton; sister-in-law, Lisa Billingsley (Ronnie); brother-in-law, Dexter Thornton; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. Special relatives and friends, Maya, Antoine, Purity, Fred, Bubba, Troy, Tony, Bo Peep, Little Tom, Chris, Keith, Shaun and a host of other close friends and family. Private services Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at The MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, 11:30AM Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
09:00 AM
MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST
MAY
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

12 entries
May 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy for the Ellis family, you all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Mark Sherrod
Friend
May 21, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Patricia Brown
Friend
May 21, 2020
May God bring peace and comfort to the entire family! My sincere condolences!
Tina Ross
May 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Alisa Alexander
Friend
May 20, 2020
RIP Keith- My brother in law for 32 years! Our family will miss you deeply but we will cherish so many memories. See you when we all meet again. ❤
Lisa
Family
May 20, 2020
Our hearts and prayers go out to the family. May Father God Bless and keep the family at this time of loss.
Yvonne Family
Family
May 20, 2020
To a friend, brother,and confidant that will be missed. And condolences and prayers to the Ellis Fam
Vernon
Friend
May 20, 2020
Keith was my staff my great friend and he will be truly missed.
Kenny
Friend
May 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cathy Jones
Friend
May 20, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. God bless!
Edmond Family
Friend
May 19, 2020
may god bless you and your family
Robert
Family
May 18, 2020
IM SO VERY SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS MRS. E and Desmond. Love you so much. Staci
Staci Bostic
Friend
