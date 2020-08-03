1/1
Keith Gaffney
Gaffney, Keith
Keith Gaffney, age 77, of London, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Keith was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. His grandchildren were the love of his life. He enjoyed being with them and watching them play sports. He was a diesel mechanic for Wilson Freight and Ryder for all of his life. Preceded in death by parents Leroy and Ada Gaffney, sister Margie, brothers Clarence, Wayne and Dean. Survived by loving wife of 54 years, Judy Gaffney; daughters, Kari Gaffney and Kelly (Rick) Wolfe his buddy; grandchildren, Jordan, Kayla and Addison, brothers Donnie (Diane) Gaffney and Bill Gaffney; sister, Gladys; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Following Keith's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
