Goldsberry, Keith
1930 - 2020
Keith D. Goldsberry passed away on January 10, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. He was born September 1, 1930 in Nellis (Boone County), West Virginia to the late Sebert Okey and Lannie Marie Perdue Goldsberry. He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Monnie Mae Thornberry Goldsberry; sister Thella Stacie Runion Jordan; and half-brother Infant Tommy Goldsberry.
A devoted family man, he is survived by his children: Deborah Gail (Phillip Donald) Patton, Randal Keith (Patricia Lynn Nehr) Goldsberry, and Cornett Erwin (Mary Beth Brown) Goldsberry; grandchildren: Jason Phillip Patton, Jaime Michelle (Shaun) Palinchak, Chad Randal Goldsberry, Angela Marie (Terry) Whitt, Joshua Alan (Dawn Rodgers) Goldsberry, Joel Ryan (Tessa Bartok) Goldsberry, Erin Elizabeth (Jon) Thompson and Kyle Andrew (Shelby Davis) Goldsberry; great-grandchildren: Gavin Michael, Livia Josephine and Clementine Jane Palinchak; Caleb Joshua and Serena Lynn Goldsberry; Terry Gene Wyatt and Mia Grace Whitt; Tucker Benjamin, Tanner Ryan and Joanna Elaine Goldsberry; Parker Elizabeth Thompson; sister Loisjean Nancy (Charles) King.
A veteran of the United States Army, he served during the Korean Conflict, having earned the Purple Heart. He retired from General Motors after 34 years of dedicated service. A member of CrossRoads Baptist Church, formerly Columbus Baptist Temple, he held the title of Treasurer.
Mr. Goldsberry never met a stranger. He had a kind word for all those he met. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
His family will receive friends from 5-7pm, Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road. Additional visitation will be held from 11am to 12 Noon, Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 at CrossRoads Baptist Church, 5075 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43231, where the Funeral Service will begin at 12 Noon. Pastor Paul Gabriel, officiating. Interment with Military Honors at Northlawn Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), 35 E Chestnut St # 503, Columbus, OH 43215 in his memory,
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2020