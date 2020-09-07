1/1
{ "" }
Keith Theron Hinshaw, 89, passed away on September 3, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH. Keith is survived by his wife of 68 years, Elsie, children; Debra (Fred) Rake of Delaware, OH; Brian (Kristen) Hinshaw of Grandview, OH; brother, Delbert (Shirley) of New Castle, IN; 9 Grandchildren, and 9 Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Audrey (Givens) Hinshaw; sister Carla and husband David Spang; and son; Christopher. Keith was born July 8, 1931 in New Castle, IN. He married Elsie on July 5th, 1952. Keith served our country during the Korean war and later worked for the state of Ohio's Department of Transportation for 40 years. Keith was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed the outdoors, all Ohio State University athletics, numerous card games, singing Barbershop as a 38-yr member of the Singing Buckeyes and the Capitol City Chorus, volunteered for the red cross and was a 50-gallon blood donor. Keith and Elsie are longtime members of the Church of the Messiah. A memorial service will be held on Sunday September 13, 2020 at 2:30pm at the Church of the Messiah, 51 N. St., Westerville, OH 43081. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made in Keith's name to the Church of the Messiah or Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
