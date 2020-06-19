Russell, Keith J.
1950 - 2020
Keith James Russell, 69, passed away June 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son Mark Russell. He is survived by his wife, Linda Russell; son, Ryan Russell; and sister, Nora Russell Bolon. Family will receive friends from 2-7pm on Monday, June 22 with a prayer service at 6:30pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am Tuesday, June 23 at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church. Please visit www.schoedinger.com for a more detailed obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.