Sullivan, Keith
1986 - 2020
Keith Edward Sullivan Jr., age 33. Sunrise September 7, 1986 and Sunset May 16, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The SULLIVAN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 30, 2020.