|
|
Radcliffe, Keith W.
Keith W. Radcliffe, age 68, passed Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Family will receive friends Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 11am at the J.H. Ross Family Life Center, 907 Lexington Avenue, Cols, OH 43201. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2019