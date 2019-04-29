Home

White's Funeral Home & Cremation
867 S James Road
Columbus, OH 43227
(614) 947-1123
Keith W. Radcliffe

Keith W. Radcliffe Obituary
Radcliffe, Keith W.
Keith W. Radcliffe, age 68, passed Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Family will receive friends Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 11am at the J.H. Ross Family Life Center, 907 Lexington Avenue, Cols, OH 43201. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2019
