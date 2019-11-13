|
|
Hendricks, Kellee
1977 - 2019
Kellee Renae Hendricks, age 42, was called home on November 11, 2019. Predeceased by sister Tia Hendricks. Survived by parents, Thomas and Deborah Hendricks; sons, Jerimiah Hairston, Rayheim and Christian Williams; siblings, Tavares and Christopher Hendricks; special aunts, Tammy Milbry and Jerri Hayes; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Home-going Celebration 12PM Friday, November 15, 2019 at Hosack Street Baptist Church, 1160 Watkins Rd. Family will receive friends 11AM until time of service. Interment Glen Rest Estates. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH., ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019