Keiser, Kelley Jack1960 - 2020Kelley Jack Keiser, age 59, of Plain City, passed away unexpectedly Friday May 15, 2020 at his residence. Born September 14, 1960 in Dublin, Ohio. Kelley worked in the family Civil Construction business for many years where he was known to be the best Heat Straightener around. Civil Construction was his life's work. He saw it as a craft and was extremely skilled in the trade and with people. He absolutely loved fishing especially yellow perch and smallmouth bass in Canada. His favorite place on earth was Macs Camp on Lake Kagawong, Manitoulin Island, Ontario, Canada. He also loved spending time in Vieques, Puerto Rico, where he took many trips with John Shanklin his best friend. Kelley was incredibly passionate about Ohio State Football and discussing, analyzing and sometimes anguishing over the game with his son and nephews. He loved music by Elvis, ZZ Top, Lynard Skynard and The Rolling Stones. Above all he dearly loved his son, grandchildren, and nephews. He was most importantly an incredible Father, Grandfather, Uncle and friend He was extremely strong willed, ornery, and charismatic and his generosity will live on through those he loved. Preceded in death by his mother Johanna (Jones) Keiser, January 24, 2020. Survived by his son, Matthew Keiser; grandchildren, Falynn Keiser and Beau Keiser; father, Bruce Keiser; siblings, Kevin (Dr. Julia) Keiser and Ellen (James) Hughes; nephews, Dr. Patrick Hughes and Michael Hughes. The family will receive friends 10 am-noon, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St., Plain City, practicing 6 ft. social distancing and wearing a mask. Private family services with Rev. Alice Phillips officiating.