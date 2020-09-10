Kelli Mason

Mason, KelliKelli Mae Mason, beloved Mother passed away Sunday evening, August 30, 2020 surrounded by family and her best friend. She was the daughter of James and Sonya Dilworth, both deceased. She is survived by her daughter, Danielle Nicole Mason. Also survived by siblings, Roberta Biliter (Gary), Deborah Blanton (Mark) and James Dilworth (Stephanie); and many nieces and nephews. Kelli enjoyed singing, drawing and painting wildlife and playing pool in her younger years and found the love for nature and animals in later years. Her love and presence will surely be missed by her daughter, family and her beloved friends. Friends received Saturday, Sept. 19 from 1-3pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where a Celebration of Life will follow. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.