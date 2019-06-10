|
Dye, Kellie
Kellie Dye, age 46, of Hilliard, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. Member of Cypress Wesleyan Church. Preceded in death by mother-in-law Lucy Dye. Survived by parents, Jerry and Jackie Estep; loving husband, Todd Dye; children, Denise, Jillian, Elliott, Kiersten and Andrew; brother, Scott (Amber) Estep; grandson, Preston; and father-in-law, Johnny Dye. Family will receive friends Wednesday 5-7 pm at Cypress Wesleyan Church Student Center, 377 Alton Darby Creek Rd, Galloway, OH 43119, where funeral service will be held at 11 am Thursday with visitation 1 hour prior to the time of service. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cypress Wesleyan Church. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 11, 2019