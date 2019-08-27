Home

Kelly Osborne Obituary
Osborne, Kelly
Kelly J. Osborne, age 47, August 26, 2019. Preceded in death by her father Eddie, brother Kevin and her grandparents. Survived by her mother, Kathleen; fiancé Ray Martinez; brother, Brian (Kris); nieces, Kayla, Kelsey, Brittany; along with a host of friends. Visitation Friday 10:30 AM-12 noon at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St., where funeral service will follow at 12 noon. Minister Carmen Betancourt officiating. Burial to follow, Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . To view on line guest book, please visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
