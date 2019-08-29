The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Kelly Jean Reau, 54, of Gahanna, passed away after a brief illness at The James, on August 27, 2019. Born in Columbus on May 5, 1965, she is survived by her mother Joan (Throckmorton) Nance, and preceded in death by her father George E. Nance in 2006. In addition to her mother, Kelly is survived by her children, Gregory (Kristi) Worth, and Tara Reau; grandchildren, Autumn, Devyn, and Remy; sister, Karen (Tom) Goodrich; brother, Michael (Scarleth) Nance; nieces and nephews, Kyle, Brian, Kimberly, and Rebeca Nance; as well as many other family members and friends. Kelly was an accountant having worked with Airnet and most recently ECDI. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. With the assistance of SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna, the family will observe a graveside service at Mifflin Cemetery, 218 Agler Rd., Gahanna, on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ECDI or Pelotonia. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
