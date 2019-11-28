|
|
Johnson, Kelvin
1985 - 2019
Kelvin G.J. Johnson, age 34. Sunrise January 19, 1985 and Sunset November 21, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Monday, December 2, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the JOHNSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019