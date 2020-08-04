Ken Williams

Williams, Ken
Ken Michael Williams, CPT USA (Ret), age 76, of Haymarket, Virginia, passed peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Martinsburg VA Hospital in Martinsburg, West Virginia. He was born on March 7, 1944 in Charleston, West Virginia, son of the late Roy and Ruth Williams. Upon completing his football career and bachelor's degrees at Ohio State University; Mike entered the US Army as an officer while serving in Vietnam and becoming a decorated veteran over his 21 years of service until retirement in 1990. During Mike's Army enlistment; he furthered his education completing two masters degrees. During civilian life; Mike worked in the fields of Logistics Engineering and Social Services eventually retiring from the State of North Carolina. Mike's proudest memories were of his children and grandchildren. Ken is survived by two children, Donn C. Williams and his wife, Amy of Haymarket, VA and Xali K. Williams of Winston-Salem, NC; four grandchildren, Brandon, Bellamy, Donn, Jr. and Tatum Williams; and a very special cousin who was like a sister, Gaye Pratt. Ken will be buried with full military honors at Arlington National cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local SPCA or Veteran Association. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com
.