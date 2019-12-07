Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies
870 St. Clair Ave
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies
870 St. Clair Ave
Kendall Carlton Watts, age 48. Sunrise March 31, 1971 and Sunset November 27, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12noon Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies, 870 St. Clair Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The WATTS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -