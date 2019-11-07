|
|
Dildine, Kendra
1950 - 2019
Kendra Sue Dildine, age 69, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Kenneth (Lila) Edwards and Betty Deremer and brother Mark Edwards. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Bob Dildine; sister, Pam Meadows; children, Robin Dildine and Mark (Stacy) Dildine; grandchildren, Mikayla, Brandon and Alyson; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 1-3pm with a memorial service to directly follow at 3pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019