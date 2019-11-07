Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Kendra Dildine


1950 - 2019
Kendra Dildine Obituary
Dildine, Kendra
1950 - 2019
Kendra Sue Dildine, age 69, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Kenneth (Lila) Edwards and Betty Deremer and brother Mark Edwards. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Bob Dildine; sister, Pam Meadows; children, Robin Dildine and Mark (Stacy) Dildine; grandchildren, Mikayla, Brandon and Alyson; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 1-3pm with a memorial service to directly follow at 3pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019
