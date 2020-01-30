|
|
Johnston, Kenneth B.
1963 - 2020
Kenneth B. Johnston, born November 30, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, died January 18, 2020 of complications of diabetes. Ken was a published author, a collector of portable rock art and ancient hand tools most of which he found in Licking County. He was a past board member and volunteer for NAMI, Franklin County. He was a graduate of Northland High School and The Ohio State University. Kenneth was the son of David K. Johnston (Laurel) of Tampa, Florida and Rosemary B. Hobbs (Calvin) of Columbus, Ohio. He is also survived by his sister, Laura Johnston of Dublin; aunts, uncles and many cousins and friends, also Elise and Greg Nix of Harbor Hills; special pets, Kismet and Buddy Love. Memorial service will take place at a later date. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2020