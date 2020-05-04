Kenneth Bailey
Bailey, Kenneth
1954 - 2020
Kenneth B. Bailey, age 65. Sunrise June 25, 1954 and Sunset April 29, 2020. Private Services entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The BAILEY Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
