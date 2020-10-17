Bain, Kenneth
Kenneth Pate Bain died on October 15, 2020 at the age of 69 from complications of dementia. He is survived by his wife, Karen, his three sons, Matthew, and wife Tracy, Eric, and John, his brother, David and wife Brenda. Ken was born December 31, 1950 in Nashville, TN to Helen and D.F. Bain. He attended Overton High School. He met his future wife, Karen, while in high school and was happily married for 47 years. He graduated from Yale University, Connecticut College, earned a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from UNC-Chapel Hill, and went on to complete post-doctoral training in clinical neuropsychology at Braintree Hospital in Massachusetts. Most of Ken's career was spent working for Ohio Health/Riverside Hospital in Columbus, OH. He retired to Asheville, NC in 2015 to enjoy the mountains he always loved so much. Ken always wanted to help others and make the world a better place. He accomplished this through his work in community mental health and as a neuropsychologist, treating many with brain injuries and dementia. He was a devoted husband and father. He loved to hike, garden, walk his beloved dogs, play games with family and bridge with friends, travel in the US and Europe, play basketball and racquetball, run, folk dance and ballroom dance with his wife. He was a proud band dad and a soccer coach for his sons, never missing a game. He will be remembered for his concern for others, his silly sense of humor, love for his dogs, devotion to his family, and his desire for justice for all. He will be greatly missed. There will be no services, but rather a family gathering out on the trail. Groce Funeral Home Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC is assisting the family. Please send condolences and fond memories to www.grocefuneralhome.com
