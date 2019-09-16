Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Westerville Church of the Nazarene
355 Cherrington Rd.
Westerville, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Westerville Church of the Nazarene
355 Cherrington Rd.
Westerville, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Westerville Church of the Nazarene
355 Cherrington Rd.
Westerville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Beamer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Beamer


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Beamer Obituary
Beamer, Kenneth
1949 - 2019
Kenneth Lynn Beamer, passed away peacefully September 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Kenny was born to Patricia (Osborn) and Kenneth Beamer October 10, 1949 in Dennison, Ohio. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 4-7 PM at Westerville Church of the Nazarene, 355 Cherrington Rd, Westerville, OH 43081. Masonic Service will follow at 7 PM. Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Westerville Church of the Nazarene. Donations in Kenny's memory can be made online to lifelineofohio.org. For extended obituary please visit www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.