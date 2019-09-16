|
Beamer, Kenneth
1949 - 2019
Kenneth Lynn Beamer, passed away peacefully September 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Kenny was born to Patricia (Osborn) and Kenneth Beamer October 10, 1949 in Dennison, Ohio. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 4-7 PM at Westerville Church of the Nazarene, 355 Cherrington Rd, Westerville, OH 43081. Masonic Service will follow at 7 PM. Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Westerville Church of the Nazarene. Donations in Kenny's memory can be made online to lifelineofohio.org. For extended obituary please visit www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019