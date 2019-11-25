|
|
Canfield Sr., Kenneth
Kenneth Ray Canfield Sr., 88, of Pataskala, passed away on November 23, 2019 at Newark Care and Rehabilitation. He was born on August 2, 1931 in Columbus, OH, a son to the late Benjamin and Alice (Harden) Canfield. Ken was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the 82nd Airborne. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Kathy Canfield; children, Gina (Keith) Kokinda, Kenneth R. Canfield Jr. and Kevin R. (Deanna) Canfield; grandson (and Best Buddy), Skylar Kokinda; special sister-in-law, Doris White; special niece, Donna Jones; and many other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ken is also preceded in death by his brothers Leo, Donald, Thomas and Carl and sisters Anna Schenk, Ruth Walkowicz and Jean Lombardi. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Honoring the family's wishes cremation will take place following services. Interment will be at a later date. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019