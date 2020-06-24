Carey, Kenneth
1920 - 2020
Kenneth E. Carey, of Worthington, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020. He was born on August 30, 1920. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Mary. Also surviving are his children, Linda (Andy) Anderson, John (Diane), Donna Savage, Robert (Karen), Mary Carey Gray, Ruth Carey (Jim) Schader, Ken (Patti), and Doug (Carol Mapes). Surviving grandchildren, Karen (Alex) Hyder, Bob (Beth) Anderson, Susan (Gerald) Lefebvre, Mike (Theresa) Carey, Carolyn (Jim) Rogers, Julie (Vince) Wright, Coleen Carey, Sean (Stephanie) Savage, Jim Savage, Dan (Kelly) Savage, Michelle Gray, Amanda Gray, Erin (Jay) Bryner, Colin (Laura) Runkle, John Carey, Kevin Carey, Bryan (Kaitlyn) Carey, Sarah (Brian) Sleboda, Kyle (Alex) Carey, and Liza Carey. Also surviving are 31 great grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. For full obituary, please visit www.buckeyecremation.com.
1920 - 2020
Kenneth E. Carey, of Worthington, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020. He was born on August 30, 1920. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Mary. Also surviving are his children, Linda (Andy) Anderson, John (Diane), Donna Savage, Robert (Karen), Mary Carey Gray, Ruth Carey (Jim) Schader, Ken (Patti), and Doug (Carol Mapes). Surviving grandchildren, Karen (Alex) Hyder, Bob (Beth) Anderson, Susan (Gerald) Lefebvre, Mike (Theresa) Carey, Carolyn (Jim) Rogers, Julie (Vince) Wright, Coleen Carey, Sean (Stephanie) Savage, Jim Savage, Dan (Kelly) Savage, Michelle Gray, Amanda Gray, Erin (Jay) Bryner, Colin (Laura) Runkle, John Carey, Kevin Carey, Bryan (Kaitlyn) Carey, Sarah (Brian) Sleboda, Kyle (Alex) Carey, and Liza Carey. Also surviving are 31 great grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. For full obituary, please visit www.buckeyecremation.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.