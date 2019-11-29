Home

Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 981-4081
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
View Map
Kenneth Carpenter


1931 - 2019
Kenneth Carpenter Obituary
Carpenter, Kenneth
Kenneth L. Carpenter, age 88, of Sidney, OH, formerly of Westerville, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was born on January 19, 1931 in Centerburg, OH, the son of Ronald A. and Helen Marie (Metzger) Carpenter. Ken was a 1949 graduate of Worthington High School and was a good athlete lettering in Football, Basketball and Track. His senior year he was his football teams MVP and the "Columbus Dispatch" named him 2nd team all-county in football. He attended The Ohio State University and was hours short of graduation when raising a family became the priority over school. He was a very good provider. He retired from Porcelain Steel Buildings (PSB-a division of White Castle) with 40 years of service. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean conflict. He served with the 351st Infantry Regiment, a part of Trieste United States Troops (TRUST) in Trieste, Italy. The command served as the first line of defense in the cold war. In 1951 Ken married Betty Ogg and they were married over 67 years. Ken and Betty loved to travel, they saw all 50 states, Great Britain, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Canada and Mexico. He is survived by one son, Gary L. Carpenter of Maplewood; two sisters, Chloe Anna Sulser of Galion, Carolyn (Jon) Hylton of Westerville; three sisters-in-law, Dotti (David) Moon of Washington C.H., Ada (Harold) Gutridge of Lancaster, Jean Ogg of Ramsey, N.J.; many loving nieces and nephews and his special feline friend Si-Si. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty (Ogg) Carpenter, on December 22, 2018, one son Carlton L. Carpenter, one brother Donald Carpenter and both parents. Funeral service will be 2 P.M. Thursday, December 5, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield beginning with Veterans Appreciation Service. Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery with military rites provided by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield. Visitation will be from 12-2 P.M. Thursday, at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.murrayfettro.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019
