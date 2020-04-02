Home

Kenneth Chilcote


1942 - 2020
Kenneth Chilcote Obituary
Chilcote, Kenneth
Kenneth Norman Chilcote, 77, of Johnstown, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Country View of Sunbury. He was born on September 23, 1942 in Columbus, OH, a son to the late Fred and Marie (Westenfelder) Chilcote. Kenneth is survived by his son, Kevin Chilcote; grandchildren, Nathyn and Nicole Chilcote; great-grandchildren, Kaiyah, McKinnley and Blakely Chilcote; sister, Barbara (Curtis) Mann; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife Patricia Chilcote and daughter Kenda Whittle. A private graveside service will take place at Green Hill Cemetery. Arrangements handled by CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH 43017, in Kenneth's memory. An online memorial will be available at www.ckfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2020
