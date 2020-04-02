|
|
Chilcote, Kenneth
Kenneth Norman Chilcote, 77, of Johnstown, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Country View of Sunbury. He was born on September 23, 1942 in Columbus, OH, a son to the late Fred and Marie (Westenfelder) Chilcote. Kenneth is survived by his son, Kevin Chilcote; grandchildren, Nathyn and Nicole Chilcote; great-grandchildren, Kaiyah, McKinnley and Blakely Chilcote; sister, Barbara (Curtis) Mann; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife Patricia Chilcote and daughter Kenda Whittle. A private graveside service will take place at Green Hill Cemetery. Arrangements handled by CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH 43017, in Kenneth's memory. An online memorial will be available at www.ckfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2020