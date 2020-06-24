Kenneth Churchill
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Churchill, Kenneth
1947 - 2020
Kenneth R. Churchill, 73, of Dublin/Lewis Center, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020, at his residence in the presence of his loving wife and three daughters. Family will receive friends Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 2-4pm at Rutherford Funeral Home in Powell, OH. A funeral service will be held at Dublin Baptist Church in Dublin, OH on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 11am. (Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and maintain social distance). To read the full obituary and send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dublin Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved