Churchill, Kenneth
1947 - 2020
Kenneth R. Churchill, 73, of Dublin/Lewis Center, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020, at his residence in the presence of his loving wife and three daughters. Family will receive friends Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 2-4pm at Rutherford Funeral Home in Powell, OH. A funeral service will be held at Dublin Baptist Church in Dublin, OH on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 11am. (Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and maintain social distance). To read the full obituary and send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.