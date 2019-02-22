Home

Kenneth Clapsaddle


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Clapsaddle Obituary
Clapsaddle, Kenneth
1939 - 2019
Kenny Clapsaddle, age 79, passed away in Fort Myers, FL. on February 20, 2019. Formerly of Columbus, OH. Kenny was a retired Columbus Police Officer, a graduate of West High School, and an inductee of the Columbus Softball Hall of Fame. Kenny is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sandy; his daughters, Diana (Dave) Whitehead, Donna (Kip) Lash; grandchildren, David Whitehead, Cameron (Ashton) Whitehead, Michelle Labbie, Lauren Lash. Preceded in death by grandson Jacob Lash, parents Barney and Dot Clapsaddle, and several relatives and friends. To honor Kenny please consider a donation to his favorite charities St. Jude Hospital or Shriners Hospital.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
