Coleman, Kenneth
Kenneth Ray Coleman, age 63, passed away October 5, 2020 at Woodview Nursing Home. Although born in West Virginia, he lived most of his life in the Southside of Columbus. After many years of illness, the Lord has called him home. May he rest in peace. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Lillie (Dotson) Coleman, brothers Steve and Darrell, and sisters Jenny, Peggy, Monagail, and Norma Jean. Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Christy Wellman; son, Damien (Carrie) Wellman; grandchildren, Shane, Matthew, Mason, Tyler, Jacob, Caleb, Grace, and Mia; and many nieces and nephews. Private arrangements for the family by COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com