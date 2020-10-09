1/
Kenneth Coleman
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Coleman, Kenneth
Kenneth Ray Coleman, age 63, passed away October 5, 2020 at Woodview Nursing Home. Although born in West Virginia, he lived most of his life in the Southside of Columbus. After many years of illness, the Lord has called him home. May he rest in peace. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Lillie (Dotson) Coleman, brothers Steve and Darrell, and sisters Jenny, Peggy, Monagail, and Norma Jean. Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Christy Wellman; son, Damien (Carrie) Wellman; grandchildren, Shane, Matthew, Mason, Tyler, Jacob, Caleb, Grace, and Mia; and many nieces and nephews. Private arrangements for the family by COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7861
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved