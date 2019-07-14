The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Kenneth Daniels


1947 - 2019
Kenneth Daniels Obituary
Daniels, Kenneth
1947 - 2019
Kenneth H. Daniels, 71, passed away on July 13, 2019 after a long battle of cancer. Kenny will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Patti; his children, Stefanie Parker, Paul (Amy) Jones, Brian Daniels, and Angie Daniels; his grandchildren, Makina Walt and Morgan Parker; his mother, Joan Daniels; and his siblings, Linda (Carl) Gilbert, Steven (Denise) Daniels, Kevin (Tammy) Daniels, and Sandy Daniels. Arrangements were entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230 where a visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4-7pm. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, July 20, 2019, followed by interment at Mifflin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a cancer research . To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 15, 2019
