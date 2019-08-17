|
Craig, Kenneth E.
Kenneth Eugene Craig, 91, of Westerville, formerly of Wooster, died August 16, 2019 at Kobacker House, in Columbus. Services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Sherwood Chapel, Wooster with Rev. Kristen Patt officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Wooster. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr. Columbus, Ohio 43214. Ken will be deeply missed by his daughters Becky (Mike Tootell) Craig of Delaware, Laura (Jerry) Ensley of Columbiana, and Susan (Robert) Brooks of Westerville; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019