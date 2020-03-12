|
|
Harris, Kenneth E.
Kenneth E. Harris, 71, of Goodview, Va., and formerly of Bexley, Ohio, passed away after a short illness on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Janet and Gene Harris. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Nanci Harris; daughters, Camille Merkle (Chris), Elizabeth Elliott (Greg) and Emmy McCoy (Bill); grandchildren, Luke, CJ and Will; brother, Rob Harris (Peg); sisters, Marge Blake (John), Nancy Toth (Rick), Pat Mayer (John) and Kathy Rigoli (Ricardo); and many other friends and family members. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio State University in 1970 and graduated from Capital University with a Juris Doctorate degree. Kenneth was admitted to the Ohio State Bar including the Southern and Northern Districts of Ohio along with the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of the United States. He was an active Red Cross community volunteer leader; a dedicated platelet donor; involved with the Save Our Streams and Smith Mountain Water Quality monitoring; Goodview Lion's Club; Ridge Rifle Association and Kenneth was an Indian Princess Guide. His hobbies included golf, boating on Smith Mountain Lake, travel, reading and he was an amateur vintner. A special thanks to our Goodview neighbors for their loving support during this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Middleport, Ohio. Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - Vinton Chapel, Vinton, Va., (540) 982-2221. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020