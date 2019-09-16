Home

Kenneth Edwards

Kenneth Edwards Obituary
Edwards, Kenneth
Kenneth E. Edwards, December 31,1952-August 18, 2019. Kenneth was survived by two siblings, P. Yvette Edwards (Turner), and Gerald R. Edwards; a cousin, Debra A. Carter; a niece, Danielle A. Turner; and a nephew, David A. Turner Jr.; and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Beatrice J. and Charles R. Edwards. Kenneth graduated from Worthington High School. In 1975 he moved to Alaska where he enjoyed the beauty of Alaska and made many friends. He has been cremated by the Fairbanks Memorial Funeral Home in Fairbanks, Alaska and buried in the Healy Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019
