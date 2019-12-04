Home

Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Kenneth Eugene Maxwell


1946 - 2019
Kenneth Eugene Maxwell Obituary
Maxwell, Kenneth Eugene
1946 - 2019
Kenneth Eugene Maxwell, 73, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away November 27, 2019 surrounded by his family. Ken graduated from Whitehall High School in 1964 and attended Capital University. He raised 5 kids with his wife Sherrigene Shade. Ken worked for several trucking companies, but his true passion was coaching. He began coaching his son, Kenny Maxwell Jr., which led to him coaching and mentoring his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ken founded the Columbus Sharks organization in 1996. Ken's coaching and knowledge was well-known through many years of travel baseball. Ken was a great mentor and role model for athletes throughout the state. After coaching and retirement, Ken umpired frequently at the high school level. Ken was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. Ken Maxwell was preceded in death by his parents J. Arthur Maxwell and Blanche Laura (Davis) Maxwell and his daughter Cynthia Ann Maxwell. Ken is survived by his brother, Samuel Maxwell; his former spouse, Sherrigene Shade; his daughters, Tamara Orton (Scoop Orton), Kimberly Maxwell, Melissa Maxwell (Thomas Henson); his son, Kenneth Maxwell Jr (Joanna Maxwell); and special friend, Charlotte Orr; grandchildren, Edward Orton, Bryan Tedder Jr, Echo Harbin (Rob Harbin), Jayvin Orton, Jordan Maxwell-Brown (Emily Maxwell-Brown), Jaylin Henson, Brandon Henson, Alexis Orton, Tanner Orton, Brooklyn Henson, Stanley Maxwell; and great grandchildren, Jabryah Tedder, Braylon Orton, Jaden Orton, Maddon Harbin, Emerie Harbin, Wyatt Harbin, and Mateo Olivares. Family will receive friends 5-8 pm December 8 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. In memory of Ken Maxwell, donations may be made to Speak for the Unspoken (speakfortheunspoken.com/donate) in his name, as Ken was passionate about helping rescue animals. Messages may be sent to Ken's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019
