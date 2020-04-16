Home

Whaley, Kenneth F.
1940 - 2020
Kenneth Franklin Whaley, age 80, of Columbus, Ohio passed away from complications related to Parkinson's on April 10, 2020. He was born one of three children, on February 26, 1940, in Glouster, Ohio, to parents Joseph Frank and Elsie May (West) Whaley.
Due to the public quarantine, there will be no public service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ken's name to at www.michaeljfox.org/donate. For full obituary please visit shaw-davis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2020
