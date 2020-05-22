Flaherty, Kenneth
1931 - 2020
Kenneth J. Flaherty, age 89, of Dublin, died peacefully on May 20, 2020. Born on April 21, 1931 in Hollywood, IL. He met his sweetheart, and future bride, Loisanne Reilly in the fifth grade. A 1949 graduate of Riverside Brookfield High School, he was a class officer and lettered in three sports Football, Basketball, and Tennis. A business major, Kappa Sigma Fraternity member, and collegiate basketball player, he graduated from Northwestern University in 1954. Retired U.S Marine Corps Captain, Ken moved his family in 1958 to Upper Arlington where he served the community as a Sunday school teacher, Scout Master, and UA Cub Baseball coach. He helped establish the UA Optimist Basketball program and was President of the UA Boosters in 1974. Member of the Builders Exchange and ASHRAE organization, he owned his own business, Ken Flaherty and Associates, which he retired from in 1995. Ken thoroughly enjoyed the comradery of his tennis "buddies" and was an avid snow skier. In 1980, he moved his family to Dublin where he joined Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Ken was a great mentor and loving father. A proud parent of four sons and one daughter, he had a zest for life and loved exploring new adventures with family. He adored his grandchildren and was their biggest fan. His ingenuity, creativity, and playful charm will live on in each of them. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Mildred (Vana), brother Tom, and son, Scott. Ken is survived by his wife of 67 years, Loisanne (Reilly); sons, Kent (Cindy) Flaherty of New Castle, CO, Michael (Debra) Flaherty of Washington D.C., and Patrick Flaherty of Lewis Center; daughter, Hope (Patrick) Cooper of Upper Arlington; grandchildren, Tacy Flaherty, Sean Flaherty, Aidan, Declan and Clare Cooper; cousin Jack (Millicent) Bjorn, nephew Darren (Karie) Bjorn and niece Molly Flaherty. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Capital Area Humane Society. Kind and generous, Ken, a.k.a. the Silver Fox, made friends everywhere he went. His family would like to thank the staff at Dublin Senior Stars Assisted Living and Capital City Hospice for their incredible support. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at a future date to be determined. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Condolences may be left at: www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 23, 2020.