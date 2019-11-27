|
|
Gillilan, Kenneth
1938 - 2019
Kenneth Eugene Gillilan, age 81, passed away on November, 26, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Columbus, OH on January 25, 1938 to Nathan and Dorothy (Bragg) Gillilan. Ken served in the U.S. Army and was a member of F&AM Goodale Lodge #0372, Central Republican Committee Man for Madison Township for 44 years, State Republican Committee Man for 2 years, long time swim coach, and Madison Township Trustee for 2 years. Ken is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy Gillilan; daughters, Cindy (Dale) Quimby, Cheri (Jimmie) Griner, Kelly (Brett) Gibson, and Tracy (Dale) Inskeep; grandchildren, Jerrod, Curtis, Gill, Braxton, Garrett, Kellen, John, Mark, Cayden, Elley, Mallory, and Easton; sisters, Patty Reed and Rosie Moore as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Jeanie Ridgeway, Marion Linley and Dick Gillilan. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Lithopolis United Methodist Church, 80 Market St, Lithopolis, OH 43136. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Ken's memory to the , or the Lithopolis United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019