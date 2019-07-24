|
Good, Kenneth
1935 - 2019
Captain Kenneth R. Good, of the Upper Arlington Police Department, was born on February 14, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio and died on July 20, 2019 in Columbus at Riverside Hospital at the age of 84 years old. He was surrounded by his family; wife, Kathy, daughter, Vanessa and son-in-law, Klaus after a long battle with Cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents Russell and Ruth Good. He is survived by his wife, Kathy of 63 years; daughter, Vanessa (Klaus); sister, Donna (Bill); and nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as many good friends. Ken started with the Upper Arlington Police Department on March 16, 1959 until his retirement on May 31, 1989. Throughout his career he served in the Patrol and Detective Bureau. He rose to the rank of Captain where he was second in command of the department. He was a Life Member of The Fraternal Order of Police, serving as President of FOP Lodge #9. He was so proud to be a part of the FOP and so grateful for the many good friends he met through the lodge. We want to say a very special thank you to all of you from the UAPD and FOP, we are truly grateful for your support and kindness. We would be remiss if we did not express our gratitude to the Concord Township EMS and Fire Department and the wonderful Doctors and Nurses of the ICU unit and Emergency Department of Riverside Methodist Hospital. There are not enough words to express our gratitude to the wonderful care you provided. At his request, there will be no service but would love to have contributions in his memory to The Fraternal Order of Police Foundation. Donations may be sent to the Foundation at 6800 Schrock Hill Court, Columbus, OH 43229 or online at www.FOP9.org. To share memories and leave condolences for the family please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
