|
|
Gressierer, Kenneth
1941 - 2019
Kenneth Gressierer, age 77, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born June 4, 1941 in Columbus, OH. He was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved his cats. Surviving family includes sister, Mary Boling; significant other, Donna Holley; and granddaughter, Samantha; also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by parents Henry and Mary Gressierer, sons Brian and Michael. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 11AM-2PM at Newcomer Grove City, 3393 Broadway, where funeral service will begin at 2PM. To leave the family a condolence message, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019