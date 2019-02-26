Helmick, Kenneth H.

1916 - 2019

Kenneth Harley Helmick, 103 years old, passed away on February 25, 2019. He was born in Etna, Ohio, on January 23, 1916, to Harley and Gertrude (Ford) Helmick. He married Tessie Williams on April 28, 1940, and they shared 61 years together before she passed away in 2001. Their older son, Roger, is the father of Scott and Debra Helmick and stepfather of Scott Hatfield and Kelly DiSabato. Kelly and her husband, Eric, are the parents of Jackson and Carte. The younger of Ken and Tessie's sons, the late Thomas Helmick, was the father of Andrew Helmick and Lea Mederer. Great grandchildren include Andrew's daughter, Dayna Helmick, and Lila, Brynn and Zachary Mederer, children of Lea and Jordan Mederer. Ken's siblings, brothers Ralph, Emerson, and Dale, and sisters Thelma Petty and Ruth Brooks, have all predeceased him. In addition to his immediate family, which also includes daughters-in-law Patricia and Nancy, Ken's extended family includes his nieces Sue Gross, Judy Pound, Carolyn Woods, Charlene Mettler and the late Janice Mills, and his nephews Joe Helmick and the late David Helmick and his longtime companion Joanne Hylton. Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at HEART AND HOPE FUNERAL HOME by SCHOEDINGER at 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Oh 43204 from 11am-1 pm with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Pastor Floyd Hubbell to officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable contribution to the Central Ohio Diabetes Association, 1100 Dennison Ave., Columbus, Oh 43201. For full obituary and to leave online condolences please visit www.heartandhope.com May his soul light up the heavens. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019