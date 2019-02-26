The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Helmick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth H. Helmick

Obituary Condolences

Kenneth H. Helmick Obituary
Helmick, Kenneth H.
1916 - 2019
Kenneth Harley Helmick, 103 years old, passed away on February 25, 2019. He was born in Etna, Ohio, on January 23, 1916, to Harley and Gertrude (Ford) Helmick. He married Tessie Williams on April 28, 1940, and they shared 61 years together before she passed away in 2001. Their older son, Roger, is the father of Scott and Debra Helmick and stepfather of Scott Hatfield and Kelly DiSabato. Kelly and her husband, Eric, are the parents of Jackson and Carte. The younger of Ken and Tessie's sons, the late Thomas Helmick, was the father of Andrew Helmick and Lea Mederer. Great grandchildren include Andrew's daughter, Dayna Helmick, and Lila, Brynn and Zachary Mederer, children of Lea and Jordan Mederer. Ken's siblings, brothers Ralph, Emerson, and Dale, and sisters Thelma Petty and Ruth Brooks, have all predeceased him. In addition to his immediate family, which also includes daughters-in-law Patricia and Nancy, Ken's extended family includes his nieces Sue Gross, Judy Pound, Carolyn Woods, Charlene Mettler and the late Janice Mills, and his nephews Joe Helmick and the late David Helmick and his longtime companion Joanne Hylton. Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at HEART AND HOPE FUNERAL HOME by SCHOEDINGER at 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Oh 43204 from 11am-1 pm with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Pastor Floyd Hubbell to officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable contribution to the Central Ohio Diabetes Association, 1100 Dennison Ave., Columbus, Oh 43201. For full obituary and to leave online condolences please visit www.heartandhope.com May his soul light up the heavens.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Download Now