Kenneth Highfield
Highfield, Kenneth
1952 - 2020
Kenneth Highfield, age 67, of Groveport, passed away July 12, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Herbert Sr. and Mary Highfield, sister Barbara Wilburn, brother Herbert Highfield Jr., grandson Michael Wayne Highfield II, daughter-in-law Mandi Highfield and his beloved dog, Jazzmine Marie. Survived by wife of almost 50 years of marriage, Margaret "Peggy" Highfield; children, Michael (Mary) Highfield, Eric Highfield, and April McMillian; siblings, Edward (Sharon) Highfield and Beverly (Robert) Perkins; many other relatives, his trucking family and friends. Family will receive friends Friday, July 17, 2020 beginning at 11a.m. until time of service at 12noon, with Rev. Dr. Tim W. Stout officiating at Lithopolis Cemetery mausoleum chapel, 150 E. Columbus St., Lithopolis, Ohio 43136, with entombment to follow. Those attending are respectfully asked to wear a face mask and to maintain safe social distance. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to the Humane Society. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. To sign and view Ken's online guest book and tribute page please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
