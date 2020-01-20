|
|
Jackson, Kenneth
1992 - 2020
Kenneth Lamar Jackson, age 27. Sunrise May 13, 1992 and Sunset January 12, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Union Tabernacle Church of God, 1345 Atcheson Street. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the Jackson Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 21, 2020