Kenneth Kauffman

Kauffman, Kenneth
1927 - 2020
Kenneth Lee Kauffman passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. Born June 30, 1927, in Columbus, Ohio to Freda and Frank Kauffman, he is preceded in death by his sister Phyllis (and the late Morrison) Fox, and son Kyle. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Saundra; his children, Jon (Rachel), Mary Beth, and Tom (Cathy); his brother, Ron (Renee); and grandchildren, Beau, Mackenzie, Zander, Alana, Drew, Quinn, Liam, and Galexi. Kenny was a 1945 graduate of Bexley High School, where he received 10 Varsity sport letters and earned the nickname "The Rabbit" for his speed and athletic ability. An alumnus of The Ohio State University, he served in the US Navy during World War II. Kenny was inducted into the JCC Sports Hall of Fame, the Bexley Athletics Hall of Fame, and was one of the first members of Muirfield Village Golf Club, where he scored Muirfield's first hole-in-one, on the 12th hole. He was an active member of the community and served as Commissioner for Columbus Recreation and Parks. After retiring to California, Kenny was a founding member of The Plantation Golf Course. Kenny was a terrific athlete with a zest for life, and a "one-of-a-kind" personality. He had a passion for golf and his Ohio State Buckeyes. Above all, he was a loving and devoted family man who will be hugely missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when family and friends can congregate to share love and memories. We invite you to sign the online guestbook at www.dispatch.com/obituaries
