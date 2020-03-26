|
|
Kobermann, Kenneth
1929 - 2020
Kenneth Kobermann, 90, passed away on March 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Elsie, his wife Rita, and his sons Daniel and Donald. He is survived by his remaining 5 children, Julie (Ora) Conn, Charlie (Cheryl), Raymond (Dreama), Patsy (Richard) Schwenk and Alice (Ron) LeMond; his grandchildren, Ryan (Beth), Lynsey (Wes), Jenna (Matthew), Jackson, Megan (Mark), Claire, Annie, Abigail, Drew, Logan and Luke; his great-grandchildren, Scarlet, Lucas, Tony, Addison, Ira and Beckham; and his dear friend, Mary. After graduating from South Side Catholic High School in St. Louis, Missouri, Ken began his 45 year career at Anheuser-Busch Inc. He was a Disabled American Veteran, who proudly served his country as a US Army Corporal with the 79th Engineer Construction Battalion in the Korean War. He returned home to marry Rita Delano, the love of his life, and together they created a beautiful family. He was full of life and love until the very end and will be missed by many. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be private with a Memorial Mass to occur later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 35 E. Chestnut St., Columbus, OH 43215. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Ken. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2020