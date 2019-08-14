|
Koebel, Kenneth
Kenneth "Ken" Koebel, age 78, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 14, 2019. The family will receive friends Friday 6-8 pm at MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St. Friends and Family will meet for Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Saturday at St. Mary Church, 5684 Groveport Rd. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Mary Church. For complete obituary and to sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019