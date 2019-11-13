|
|
Koehler, Kenneth
1950 - 2019
Kenneth Wayne Koehler, age 69, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Ken was born June 16, 1950 in Lima, Ohio, to the late Frederick and W. Pauline (Lee) Koehler. Kenny was 5 years old when his family moved to live in Germany and Finland. They returned to Newark, Ohio when Ken was 15 years old where he graduated from Newark High School. He joined the U.S. Air Force (Missiles), Wichita, Kansas. After serving, he graduated with an Associates degree in Mechanical Engineering from Central Ohio Technical College. He worked at Owens Corning Fiberglas, Granville, Ohio and later Ross (Abbott Laboratorys) in Columbus, Ohio, as a device technician. Kenneth married Molly Ehret in 1978, and moved to live in Westerville, Ohio. They raised two children, Cassandra and Kyle Koehler. Ken was a talented musician (guitarist) entertaining and playing at establishments, Open Mic Nights, and patios, in the Central Ohio area for years. Ken loved acoustic music and formed many duo acts including Acoustic Attitude, with Julie Ivory, for 15 years. Kens extended family will greet friends and family Tuesday, November 19, at Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville, Ohio from 4-6 PM. Military Service and Life tributes will be from 6-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Kens name to: The OSU James Cancer Research Center.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019