Kuhl, Kenneth
1948 - 2020
Kenneth Smith Kuhl, age 71, of Columbus, OH, passed away February 18, 2020. He was born July 4, 1948 in Parkersburg, WV to the late Jobe and Georgia Kuhl. Ken proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a Vietnam Veteran and received a purple heart. He enjoyed shooting pool and loved dogs. Survivors include his daughter, Heather (Bryan) Duey; two grandchildren, Cory Amos and Parker Duey; brother, Roy (Lana) Kuhl; and nephew, Eddie (Shannon) Kuhl; and niece, Kristen (Rho) Green. Family and friends may visit 5-7pm on Friday, February 21, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd., Pickerington, OH 43147 with a memorial service to follow at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center, 4340 Tamarack Blvd, Columbus, OH 43229. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020