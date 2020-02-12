Home

Kenneth L. VanDyke


1931 - 2020
Kenneth L. VanDyke Obituary
Van Dyke, Kenneth L. 1931—2020
Kenneth L. Van Dyke, 89, born January 24, 1931, arrived in Heaven on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Survived by his second wife, Jane; children, Gary (Sandy), Becca Gueulette (Joe Rodenfels), John (Michelle), Julie Krueger (Todd), Mike (Susan); step-daughters, Valerie Hayes and Sue Neitzke; 16 grandchildren; 7 step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 7 step-great grandchildren; siblings, Rita Hamm and Linda Van Dyke; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Marilyn, son Darrell, parents Howard and Edith Van Dyke, siblings Walter, Genevieve Kelsey, Everett, Gerald, Herbie, Charlotte Sammons, and Jerry. He was a proud Korean War Veteran, former owner of Whiteside Ornamental Iron, and member of Christian Assembly for over 56 years. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, from 9:30-11 am at Christian Assembly, 4099 Karl Road, Columbus, OH 43224, where the funeral will be held at 11 am. Pastor Torry Gligora officiating. Interment Kingwood Memorial Park with military honors. Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes, Clintonville. www.Shaw-Davis.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020
